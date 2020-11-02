Cummins, Morgan Lead KKR to Victory Over RR, Twitter is all Praise

Rajasthan Royals become the third team to get knocked out along with Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. The Quint Pat Cummins after his match-winning bowling performance against RR. | (Image: BCCI/IPL) IPL Rajasthan Royals become the third team to get knocked out along with Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals needed their most influential and top players to lead them on to big wins on Sunday night. However, it was the KKR outfit with Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins who ended the weekend smiling. Rajasthan Royals with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Steve Smith fell well short in a pressure game and were handed a heavy 60-run defeat in their final league game. While the result keeps the two-time champions KKR in the hunt as they climb to fourth on the points table, the Royals finished bottom of the pack.

Rajasthan Royals become the third team to get knocked out along with Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. Four early blows, including Stokes and Smith, for Cummins in Rajasthan Royals’ innings played an instrumental role in helping Kolkata Knight Riders win after captain Mogan hand scored an unbeaten 68 to give his bowlers a total of 191 to defend in Dubai.

The clinical performance by Morgan’s side which leaves them in the hunt to make the playoffs left the cricket fans and fraternity on Twitter absolutely amazed.