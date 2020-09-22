IPL 2020: CSK Win the Toss and Opt to Bowl First Against RR

CSK won the toss and decided to field first against RR.

In the fourth match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are set to play against each other. Chennai Super Kings had won the first match against Mumbai Indians. This is the first match of the season for the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK won the toss and chose to bowl. CSK skipper MS Dhoni said, “We will bowl first since dew is one of the factors. I feel this is one venue where the wicket is completely different from the other venues.”

The match is set to be held in the Sharjah cricket ground of UAE.