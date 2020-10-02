Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss & Opt to Bat, CSK Drop Murali Vijay

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, 2 October.

While SRH have gone with an unchanged team, CSK, who are coming from a six-day break, have made three changes to the squad. Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will play his first match of the season while Ambati Rayudu makes a comeback after an injury. Shardul Thakur has also been included in the XI.

The players who go out are Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaekwad, and Josh Hazlewood.

MS Dhoni said that his side was also looking to bat first in this game. “We got time at a very important juncture and it will also help us reflect what we need to change in batting and bowling. Momentum when it comes to batting is one of the key aspects. The length has been crucial and experience really plays in,” he said.