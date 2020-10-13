CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2020 Match?

Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings will battle Sunrisers Hyderabad for match number 29 of the Indian Premier League 2020. Check how to watch the match live. | (Photo:BCCI/IPL)

Three-time champions Chennai Super kings (CSK) now have no choice but to deliver to keep their play-off hopes alive when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, 13 October.

Despite being termed as one of the most successful teams in the history of the cash-rich league, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has been completely off-colour so far, suffering five defeats in seven games.

CSK have never missed the play-offs in the seasons they have played-barring the the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the Supreme Court banned them following the 2013 IPL betting scandal. But looking at the present circumstances, the Yellow Brigade's journey ahead seems difficult.

CSK batters will have to tighten their belts for Tuesday's contest as the SRH bowling attack has been quite effective so far.

SRH's T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed have been doing well despite the absence of experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spinner Rashid Khan has led the bowling attack with aplomb, giving away runs at a miserly rate.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match: