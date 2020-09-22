IPL: Dhoni Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl (Again) vs Smith’s Rajasthan

MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first vs Rajasthan Royals. The Quint MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first vs Rajasthan Royals. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first vs Rajasthan Royals.

Steve Smith is back on the cricket field as his Rajasthan Royals start their IPL 2020 campaign in Sharjah vs Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni has won the toss in Game 4 and much like in the tournament-opener, he has elected to bowl first. One change for the team as Dhoni said Ambati Rayudu is ‘not 100 percent’ and has been replaced by Ruturaj Gaekwad who joined the CSK camp just a few days back after recovering from COVID-19.

'I probably would have bowled first too,’ says Smith who missed 3 ODIs vs England due to a concussion. RR are missing the services of Ben Stokes, who is with his family in New Zealand and Jos Buttler who is serving a compulsory 6-day quarantine as he has travelled to the UAE with his wife and young daughter. The four overseas players in pink tonight will be Smith, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer and David Miller

Teams Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (Captain), Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson (wicket-keepers), Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi