CSK vs RR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2020 Match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a chance to jump out of the bottom three of the IPL table when they face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday, 19 October. Both sides are on six points and CSK are one place above RR on sixth because of their superior net run rate. CSK's top order of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu showed they have regained their touch in recent matches, while Ravindra Jadeja was also quite handy with the bat in their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). On the other hand, RR too face similar issues. Their batsmen did well in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), particularly Steve Smith and Robin Uthappa, who was promoted to the top of the order for that match.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match: When will the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin? The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 19 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals being held? The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Which channel will broadcast match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals? The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports. Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals ? The live streaming of match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match? Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (w-k), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer