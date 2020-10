CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Quint CSK vs KKR IPL 2020: MS Dhoni (c) of Chennai Super Kings and Dinesh Karthik (c) of Kolkata Knight Riders. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to keep their campaign on track when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, 7 October. The MS Dhoni-led team had drawn flak for their below-par performance in three of their earlier games before making a roaring comeback against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) with a 10-wicket win, built on blistering knocks from Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. KKR, on the other hand, started the season with a loss before bouncing back in the next two games. However, the Dinesh Karthik-led side looked out of sorts against Delhi Capitals, losing the match by 18 runs. Here is everything you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match:

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin? The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 7 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being held? The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Which channel will broadcast match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)? The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.