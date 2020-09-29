IPL 2020: CSK Removes Raina’s Name From Their Official Website

Fans were eager to see Suresh Raina playing in the IPL ever since he announced his retirement along with Dhoni, last month. But the fans as well as the team of CSK got a severe blow when Raina pulled himself out of the tournament. He had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.
Chinna Thala had said that if the situation gets better, he might return to the UAE to participate in the IPL 2020. But now, CSK have removed Suresh Raina’s name from the squad list uploaded on their website.
CSK’s CEO Kashi Vishwanathan said while speaking to ANI, “We cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable, and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it”.
He also added, “I can assure the fans that we will bounce back strongly. It’s a game and you have your good and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back”.
Harbhajan Singh's name was also missing in the CSK squad on the official website. CSK has won only 1 out of 3 matches they have played. Watson and Vijay, the openers for CSK, have not been able to provide CSK with the start they want.
In the recent post-match conference, Dhoni said that the team needs to work on their batting line-up.
Yellow Army will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 October.
