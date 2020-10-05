Consistency of MI’s Fast Bowlers Has Been Amazing To See: Krunal

Krunal Pandya hit 20 runs off the last four balls of the Mumbai Indians' innings to take his team's score beyond 200.

Mumbai Indians’ spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya commended the team’s fast bowlers’ performance and appreciated their consistency after the win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. He said that the talent in the MI pace-attack is amazing with Jasprit Bumrah and the addition of Trent Boult and James Pattinson. He added that with players like Michell McClenaghan, and Nathan Coulter-Nile waiting in the wings, the pool is excellent this year. On the team’s decision to bat first after winning the toss, Pandya said referring to the Delhi vs Kolkata game that in a small ground like this with anything above 200 runs on the board, the pressure will be on the chasing team, so the plan was to score the maximum runs as possible.

Pandya was the catalyst in Mumbai scoring beyond 200 as after losing Hardik Pandya on the second ball of the last over, he came in and hit two sixes and 2 fours scoring 20 runs off just four balls.