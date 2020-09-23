IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming Reveals Why MS Dhoni Batted at Number 7

Coach Stephen Fleming said that the execution by the spinners early in the innings was not up to the mark. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming admitted that they were slow to adjust and spinners bowled too full on that pitch

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming revealed why Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav came in before skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after their loss to Rajasthan Royals in their second game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. “Coming back from not playing a huge amount of cricket, so the expectation to see him at his best is going to take some time but his hitting towards the back end was pretty good,” Fleming said. He also added that there are questions about him playing ahead every year, but he is their specialist finisher and is going to continue to do that. The New Zealand national said that it was not the batting he was worried about, praising the South African Faf du Plessis for his innings of 72 (37).

