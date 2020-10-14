CSK Win Match, MS Dhoni Wins Praise For Post-Match ‘Masterclass’

MS Dhoni’s CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday night in Dubai to move up to sixth in the league standings.

This was the team’s third win in eight outings this season but the skipper was in high spirits after the match, calling it his team’s most ‘all-round’ performance so far this season.

But, good result or bad, the one sight that has been a regular on the sidelines of IPL matches for the last few seasons, has been Dhoni taking time out to speak to youngsters from the opposition after the game. And Tuesday night was no different.