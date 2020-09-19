CSK Beat Mumbai Indians in Thrilling IPL Season Opener

The opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was just like old times, and also nothing like it. Like a good old IPL game, the match featured big-hitting, comebacks and a nerve-wracking ending. On the other hand, the stadium was played to empty stands as viewers sat home and listened to the sound-effect of audiences cheering. Defending champions Mumbai Indians lost by five wickets as Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis' spectacular partnership helped Chennai Super Kings cross the line in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 19 September. After MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl, CSK restricted the defending champions to 162/9 in 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 58 in the IPL 2020 opener.

Reduced to 6/2 in two overs after losing both their openers, Rayudu and du Plessis stitched a 115-run stand to bring CSK back in the game. Rahul Chahar eventually gave Mumbai Indians a breakthrough, dismissing Rayudu for 71 (off 48 balls). Krunal Pandya then dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 10. Most expected MS Dhoni to walk out to bat next, but instead Englishman Sam Curran joined du Plessis at the crease, with CSK still needing 29 from 17 balls. Curran smashed two sixes and a four before falling to Jasprit Bumrah for a 6-ball 18. Captain Dhoni walked out to bat in his first competitive game since India's semi-final exit against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup, with CSK needing 10 off 11 balls. After an overturned Out decision for MS Dhoni (0) and three boundaries by du Plessis (58* off 44 balls), Chennai Super Kings reached their target with five wickets in hand and four balls remaining.

CSK ended their five-match losing streak against Mumbai Indians.

Game-Turner of the Match

The game-turning moment of the match was Mumbai Indians’ spiral in the last six overs of their innings. From posting 121 for three in 14 overs, the defending champions lost six wickets for 41 runs in the last six overs. Faf du Plessis took two stunning catches in the 15th over bowled by Jadeja. He fumbled out of the boundary, but managed to release the ball and catch it again twice in the over to dismiss Tiwary (42 off 31 balls) and Hardik Pandya (14 off 10 balls). None of the incoming batsmen after that managed to make a mark. Ngidi, who was being smashed around the park during his initial overs, made a superb comeback to dismiss Kieron Pollard (18), Krunal Pandya (3) and James Pattinson (11). Chahar bowled Trent Boult out for a duck as CSK restricted Mumbai Indians to a decent total.