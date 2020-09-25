IPL 2020: Rayudu Out for One More Game Due to Hamstring Niggle

Ambati Rayudu had picked a niggle in his right hamstring during the game against Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu, who missed the game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, 22 September, will not be available for his side for one more game.

Rayudu picked a minor niggle in his right hamstring just before the game and will miss the Chennai Super Kings’ next game against Delhi Capitals as a precautionary measure, on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings are optimistic that both Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo will be available for selection for their fourth match on 2 October, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dwayne Bravo was carrying a knee injury from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and has recovered sufficiently. However, Stephen Fleming, the CSK coach, had already informed that Bravo will not be available for the first two matches. With Sam Curran performing well in both the games, with both bat and ball, it has filled the void, created by Bravo’s absence, of an all-rounder.