The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kane Finally Plays, Hyderabad Win

On episode 11 of The T20 Podcast, Ajaz Memon and I talk about Hyderabad's 15-run victory over Delhi that helped them finally open their account this season.

After scoring 162/4 in their 20 overs, spinner Rashid Khan led the way with figures of 3/14 as Warner's team restricted Iyer's Delhi to 147/7 in 20 overs. Rashid was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Apart from playing Kane Williamson (in place of Nabi), Hyderabad made another change to their playing XI with Abdul Samad getting Saha’s spot. The 18-year-old Kashmiri has formed a reputation in domestic cricket with his big sixes but, as Ayaz shared, his selection has quite an interesting back story as well.

“Abdul Samad was actually acquired in the last auction, after VVS Laxman, who is the mentor for the Hyderabad team, went inquiring about young players who could finish well,” says Ayaz as he shares the story of how the team went about recruiting him.

“He found out from Milap Mewada, who was actually the Jammu and Kashmir coach – Mewada and Laxman used to be under-19 players in their time – Mewada spoke very highly of Abdul Samad and then this was collaborated by Irfan Pathan who was the mentor for Jammu and Kashmir. You know, like, we have in all professions, how this old school type kind of system works, these guys have played with each other, and they trust each other's words,” he added.