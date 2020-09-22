IPL 2020: Finch Explains Why AB Didn’t Keep in RCB’s First Match

IPL 2020: Finch Explains Why AB Didn't Keep in RCB's First Match

Aaron Finch, playing his first game for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, playing his first game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League revealed why his countryman Josh Philippe was donning the gloves instead of AB de Villiers. Finch said, “I wasn’t really sure as AB has been doing a bit of keeping [in the training] and Josh (Philippe) also has been working hard behind the stumps,” he said. He guessed that the decision could be a match-to-match situation and also depending upon the opposition. But, he was content that his team finished on the right side. On the impact of dew, the opening-batsman said that in the training at around 8 (local time) in the night, they experienced it some of it and knew what to expect but it wasn’t that bad. “It was like a cake of soap at the end, and that’s what made a little tough for our bowlers to execute but I thought they stuck to their tasks really well.”

Finch also heaped praise on his 20-year-old opening partner Devdutt Padikkal. “Dev is a brilliant young player. He has shown over the last couple of years in Domestic Cricket, Under-19 cricket how talented he is and how destructive he can be at the top of the order,” he said. He said that once Padikkal started going after the bowling, his advice to him was just to play his natural game and if he is feeling to go after a particular bowler, just execute it. And, he was just happy to support him, giving singles and not disturbing his rhythm. Finch and Padikkal stitched a 90-run partnership in just 11 overs with the latter scoring the majority of it. The Australian also said that the set batsmen were crucial (referring to the Bairstow-Manish partnership) and they just had to open one end. “We kept hanging in there, hanging in there as one end would open and Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) just did that. He was exceptional. He showed his class and experience there,” he said.