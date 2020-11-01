T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad Trump Virat’s Bangalore

With this win, Hyderabad - along with Punjab, Rajasthan , and Kolkata - has got one match left to play. | Image: The Quint/Erum Gour

On Episode 52 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Hyderabad's big win over Bangalore that keeps them in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

All-rounder Jason Holder on Saturday pulled a stumbling Hyderabad over the line against Bangalore and took them closer to the playoffs with the five-wicket verdict.

With this win, Hyderabad jumped from seventh place to fourth on the points table. Now, as many as four teams -- Hyderabad (net run rate +0.555), Punjab (-0.133), Rajasthan (-0.377), and Kolkata (-0.467) -- are locked at 12 points each. They all have one match left to play, and their final positions could be determined by the net run rate.

Mumbai are at the top of the table with 18 points while Bangalore and Delhi are placed second and third with 14 points each. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.