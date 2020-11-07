Glowing Anushka Turns Up to Support RCB in Eliminator vs SRH

It turned out to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s last match of IPL 2020 but one of the team’s biggest supporters this season, Anushka Sharma, turned up to cheer the team on in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli’s team set a target of 131/7 in Abu Dhabi, which was then chased down by SRH in the final over. The defeat meant RCB have now been knocked out of the tournament. While Virat and Co will be disappointed after going yet another season without a trophy, Anushka sat through the game and supported the team through a tough encounter.

(Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January 2021 and while Virat will travel straight to Australia for the upcoming tour, it remains to be seen if Anushka will accompany him there or return to India. The couple announced their pregnancy right before the IPL started and Anushka has been part of RCB’s bio-bubble throughout the tournament, turning up to support the team at most matches.

