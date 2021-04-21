After Slow Start to IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad Comes Good for CSK

After a few below par performances this season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad finally came good for his team in Wednesday evening’s match against KKR in Mumbai.
The young cricketer scored 64 (off 42 balls) and was part of a 115-run first wicket partnership with Faf du Plessis that helped CSK post an imposing 220/3 in their 20 overs.
Before this, he had scored 10, 5 and 5 in the previous three matches.
"They (the team management) just kept backing me and even that small innings (10 runs) in the last game they found some positives. They knew there were 1-2 good deliveries. The confidence was always there and when other players came up to have a chat, it felt really good," added Gaikwad while expressing gratitude to his teammates for having reposed faith in him.
The right-handed batsman, who plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket, had made his IPL debut last year and aggregated 204 runs in six matches at an average of 51. He hammered three half-centuries in those six matches and CSK management had called him one of the positives from the 2020 season.
Prior to the 2020 season in UAE, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be kept in isolation before he was allowed to join the team.
