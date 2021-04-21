After Slow Start to IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad Comes Good for CSK

After a few below par performances this season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad finally came good for his team in Wednesday evening’s match against KKR in Mumbai.

The young cricketer scored 64 (off 42 balls) and was part of a 115-run first wicket partnership with Faf du Plessis that helped CSK post an imposing 220/3 in their 20 overs.

Before this, he had scored 10, 5 and 5 in the previous three matches.