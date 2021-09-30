Chahar Over Chahal, No Dhawan – How IPL Form and T20 WC Selections Spell Irony

Why so?

Well, who are the five Indian batsmen with the most runs in the UAE phase of IPL 2021?

Sanju Samson (175 runs) Ruturaj Gaikwad (166 runs) Virat Kohli (134 runs) Rahul Tripathi (128 runs) Venkatesh Iyer (126 runs)

Now, how many of the above are part of the Indian T20 World Cup squad? Correct. Only captain Virat Kohli.

Likewise with the bowlers as well.

The Indian bowlers with the most wickets in the second phase of IPL 2021 are Jasprit Bumrah (10 wickets), Harshal Patel (9 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (7 wickets), Arshdeep Singh (6 wickets) and Mohammed Shami (6 wickets).

Again, only two of these – Bumrah and Shami – are part of India's T20 World Cup squad.