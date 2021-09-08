Dhawan Out, Ashwin Included in India Men's T20 World Cup Squad: Twitter Reacts

R Ashwin has been included in the Indian men's T20 World Cup Squad.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian cricket team’s selection ahead of a World Cup is a very keenly anticipated event. Among the aspects of the Indian men’s T20 World Cup squad that caught the eye of most experts and fans is the inclusion of R Ashwin and the exclusions of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Shihkar Dhawan.
The T20 World Cup will be played in UAE and Oman in October-November, right after the IPL, and the BCCI announced the squad on Wednesday evening.
Dhawan had also been the Indian captain for the Sri Lanka tour in July.
Ashwin, who will turn out for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has recently been the focus of a lot of analysis after being left out of the first four Tests against England.
The T20 World Cup will be heled in across 4 venues — Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
The World Cup kicks off on 17 October with the qualifying rounds while India begin their campaign against Pakistan on 24 October. The final of the World Cup will be on 14 November.
Here’s a look at how social media reacted to the BCCI’s choice of selection for the World Cup.
India’s 15-man squad:
Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.
Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
