‘Have Been Talking About It,’ Says de Villiers About SA Comeback

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers's whirlwind half centuries propelled RCB to 204/4 and KKR scored 166/8 in reply as Virat Kohli’s team remained unbeaten this IPL season.

While Maxwell made 78 off 49 before falling to Pat Cummins, de Villiers took 56 runs off the last three overs with Andre Russell’s last over going for 21, all of which was scored by de Villiers. He ended the innings unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls hitting nine fours and three sixes.

After RCB’s 38-run victory, one of the questions AB was asked in the post-match presentation was about the possibility of him replicating such form for South Africa once again.