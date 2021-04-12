Hardik Didn’t Bowl Against RCB Due to Workload Management: Zaheer

Even MI are cautious about how they manage the all-rounder.

"Hardik, as a whole package, is always of great value," MI's Director of Cricket operations, Zaheer Khan, said.

"It was a workload related thing in the previous game. He bowled nine overs in the England series. In consultation with the physio, we had to take that approach. There was a little bit of a shoulder concern but it is not worrisome. You will see him bowl very soon. The timeline you will have to ask the physio. In terms of Hardik the bowler coming in this tournament, we are confident that he will be chipping in with the ball in his hand as well."

Zaheer also explained that the captain’s options aren’t limited with Hardik’s workload being managed.