GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When & Where To Catch Live Telecast

Check the date, time, venue, live telecast and live streaming details of GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match
Shivangani Singh
IPL
Updated:

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans live streaming today

Today Shubman Gill led team Gujarat Titans will be facing Punjab Kings in the 17th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 4 April 2024 (Thursday). Considering the points table and performance of the teams, GT is at the 5th position with 2 wins and 1 loss that gives them 4 points while PBKS is at 7th position with 1 win and 2 losses making it 2 points for them. There is a higher probability for GT to win this match against PBKS.

Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings for 17th match of IPL 2024.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024: Squads

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details

Which teams will face each other in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Gujarat Titans will face Punjab Kings in the 17th match of IPL 2024.

At what time will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match begin?

IIPL 2024 match of GT vs PBKS will begin at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be done at 7 pm.

Where will the the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match be played?

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be telecasted on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between GT and PBKS be live-streamed?

The GT vs PBKS match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website.

Published: 04 Apr 2024,11:54 AM IST

