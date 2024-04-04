GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When & Where To Catch Live Telecast

Which teams will face each other in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Gujarat Titans will face Punjab Kings in the 17th match of IPL 2024.

At what time will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match begin?

IIPL 2024 match of GT vs PBKS will begin at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be done at 7 pm.

Where will the the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match be played?

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be telecasted on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between GT and PBKS be live-streamed?

The GT vs PBKS match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website.