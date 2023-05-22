GT vs CSK Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming and Telecast.
(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)
IPL 2023 is all set to come to its final phase with the first qualifier match 1 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. CSK, the four-time IPL champions have set up another clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans this time in IPL 2023 Playoffs. GT and CSK have finished the league stage of the Season 16 of IPL as number one and two respectively.
The top-two finish means that these two teams will lock horns with each other in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and they get one more chance to make it to the finals.
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are the first team to qualify for the playoffs with their 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad while CSK came on second position with a 77-run win against Delhi Capitals. Lucknow Super Giants are the third team to come to the playoffs with a one-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Now, let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 match.
When will Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played on 23 May 2023, Tuesday
At what time will the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 match be played?
The Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM
Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match be played?
The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be played ay MA Chidambaram Stadium.
How can we watch the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match live?
The IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted live on Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday in India. You can live-stream the match on the JioCinema app.
