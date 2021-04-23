Gavaskar Criticises Sanju Samson After Another Low Score vs RCB

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has to be consistent instead of performing well early in the season and then fizzing out, said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Samson scored a blistering 119 in the first match of the IPL season but has since managed scores of 4, 1 and 21.

"First and foremost, the captain has to stand up and deliver. He did it in the first game but that has been the problem with him. That is one of the reasons why he has not been featuring in the Indian team is that he scores runs in one game and then he looks to do it and carry on as if he's batting in the next game from the same game, and that's how he keeps getting out," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.