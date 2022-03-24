'Finisher' MS Dhoni Takes Another Step Closer to The Finish Line

MSD’s cricket is built on pillars of trust. He trusted experience even when the sport demanded youthful energy. He trusted players and gave them opportunity to succeed instead of waiting for them to fail. He trusted instinct – not data or match ups – and wasted little time on team meetings or strategy discussions. Above all, he trusted himself.

His cool demeanour is celebrated, but that is not the only admirable aspect of his personality.

MSD had the unique gift of extracting the best out of players and creating loyalty among those sharing a dressing room with him. MSD, the keeper caught the attention of the country – he connected with fans, inspired cricketers and became an ambassador of hope and possibility for youngsters dreaming big.

He is also a limited-edition celebrity whose aura is sustained by maintaining distance and rationing information. MSD lives behind carefully placed curtains and filters that restrict access. He doesn’t talk much, but lets his achievements speak. He stays in the background, yet stands out. He shuns publicity, but the media chases after him.

Instead of exposing himself to an information hungry world, MSD is intensely private, guards personal space and does not tolerate trespassers. Unlike others existing in a make believe bubble, MSD is grounded; a cricketer without any spin!