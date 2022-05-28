Fair Idea of Ahmedabad Conditions Might Give RR a Slight Edge Over GT: Raina

Former South African captain Graeme Smith and former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina reckon Rajasthan Royals might have a little advantage over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 because the men in pink and blue have already played a game at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium prior to the summit clash and must have gotten a fair idea of the conditions.

The Hardik Pandya-led side stormed into the IPL 2022 final after beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. On the other hand, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad and set up the summit clash with the IPL debutants.

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head with two games to love against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. However, both Smith and Raina said that things get different in a high-stake game like finals and there can't be any favourites.