Faf du Plessis Smashes 95 as Chennai Post 220/3 vs KKR in Mumbai

Powered by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis’ half centuries, Chennai Super Kings have posted 220/3 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Wednesday’s evening fixture of 2021 IPL.

Faf though was the star of the innings, almost completing his half century as he spared none of the KKR bowlers en route his 95.

After being put into bat first by Eoin Morgan, Chennai saw Gaikwad return to form after some low scores this season and the youngster was the first of the openers to complete his half century, in the 11th over off a Kamlesh Nagarkoti delivery.