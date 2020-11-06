Facing Bumrah Would’ve Been an Exceptional Challenge: Lara

Lara also spoke about how he has enjoyed watching Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav perform in the IPL this season. The Quint Brian Lara believes that Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer would be dangerous bowlers in any era of cricket. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL Lara also spoke about how he has enjoyed watching Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav perform in the IPL this season.

The legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara picked out Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah and Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer as bowlers who could do a considerable amount of damage to the opposition in any era of cricket. Lara further said that facing up to Bumrah would have been an exceptional challenge. The right arm fast bowler, on Thursday, became the highest wicket-taking Indian with 27 scalps this season. He was instrumental in firing Mumbai into the finals with figures of 4/14 against the Delhi Capitals.

“I think I would’ve preferred facing Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Manoj Prabhakar rather than Bumrah (laughs). But yes, the challenge would have been exceptional. You know, back in my day you had someone like Makhaya Ntini, who had a similar sort of angle to his delivery. So, there can be some comparisons to people I played against. I know I would not have backed away,” Lara was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “Bumrah and Archer could stand up and be counted in any era of cricket. Whether they were playing in the 2000s, 90s, 80s or even the 70s, they would be up there. And I am not belittling anyone from the past. But these two would be in the echelons of fast bowling in any era I have watched, played in, or am still watching.”

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell including a double wicket maiden to take MI through to yet another final.

Lara, who is part of the experts’ panel for the ongoing IPL, also noted that the likes of Bumrah are successful across formats because they stick to doing the basics well.