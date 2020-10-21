Another Setback For CSK, Dwayne Bravo Out of IPL 2020: Report

Last in the league standings and Chennai Super Kings’ season just went from bad to worse with Dwayne Bravo being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury.

The team’s CEO Kasi VIswanathan told ESPNcricinfo that Bravo will be leaving the UAE on Thursday as he is suffering a Grade 1 tear to his right groin.

Bravo got injured during the match against Delhi Capitals.

Bravo had picked up the injury while playing the match against Delhi Capitals on 17 October and could not bowl the last of his four overs, as CSK went onto lose the match. A defeat that has now all but ended their chances in the league. During the toss on Tuesday when CSK were playing Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni had confirmed that Bravo would be out for a few games, while announcing Josh Hazlewood as his replacement in the playing XI.

This is the third major setback for CSK after Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh both pulled out of the 2020 IPL season due to personal reasons. With the team not announcing any replacements for them, their campaign has suffered majorly with the former champions now currently placed last in the league standings with very little chance of qualifying for the playoffs.