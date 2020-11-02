Dinesh Karthik Overtakes MS Dhoni’s Record for Most Catches in IPL

The former KKR skipper was dismissed for a duck earlier but turned his day around with four catches in RR's chase.

One of the sights of the last Sunday in IPL 2020’s league stage was a flying Dinesh Karthik which led to the dismissal of Ben Stokes off the bowling of Pat Cummins. The former KKR skipper was dismissed for a duck earlier in the game but turned his day on its head with four catches in the Rajasthan Royals innings. KKR eventually won the game by a whopping 60 runs in Dubai and ended Rajasthan’s hopes for a top four finish. KKR currently hold the fourth spot on the table with 14 points.

During the win, Karthik overtook MS Dhoni as the wicket-keeper with the most catches in the IPL when he caught Rahul Tewatia off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy. It was Karthik’s 110th catch, taking him past Dhoni (109) who finished his campaign earlier in the day. Karthik also helped dismiss Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson with some sharp catching behind the stumps. The third on the list is Parthiv Patel who has 66 catches in IPL followed by Naman Ojha (65) and Robin Uthappa (58).

“DK’s catch was remarkable. When a guy takes a catch like that, it is completely his wicket, it has nothing to do with the bowling at all. It’s a keeper’s catch, keeper’s wicket,” Morgan told Cummins in a video posted by iplt20.com.