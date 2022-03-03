Dewald Brevis Wants to Learn From Sachin Tendulkar During Mumbai Indians Stint

Now with the focus on him, Brevis wants to take the best from ABD and his idol Sachin Tendulkar to develop his own style of batting.



One of the things that he wants to do is remain humble like Tendulkar and de Villiers despite his rising fame as a batter for the future.



Brevis idolised Tendulkar growing up and wants to implement many things from the Mumbai legend's batting in his game. Being with Mumbai Indians gives him a chance to interact with Tendulkar and learn from him a Tendulkar is the team's mentor.



"The way he played was always an inspiration to me. My favourite innings of his is the ODI double-century, which happened to be against South Africa! I remember watching the match with my brother -- it was an amazing innings," Brevis said in an exclusive chat with mumbaiindians.com, the official website of the five-time IPL champions.



"I read his autobiography 'Playing it My Way' and there are a lot of things from there that I'd like to implement in my game. One thing I learnt from him is that you have to be humble because pride can be your downfall."



About the comparison with de Villiers because of his wide-open stance, the half-crouch and the crisp shots, Brevis is clear about what he thinks of it.



"It is an honour to be compared to him, but it is important for me to have my own identity. I want to be known as Dewald Brevis," he declared.



Like any South African kid harbouring dreams of becoming a cricketer, ABD is an inspiration to Brevis and while many of us can only imagine what it must be like to meet our heroes, the young Protea actually got an opportunity to meet him.



"We went to the same school and played under the same coach so when I first met him, I could not get a word out. There were many things I wanted to ask him but I was starstruck," he remembered.



Since then, ABD has visited Brevis' home and they have trained together and the now-retired pro has become somewhat of a mentor to Brevis, the report said.