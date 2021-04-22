Padikkal & Kohli Drive RCB to 4th Straight Win in IPL 2021

Devdutt Padikkal played with panache, scoring his maiden IPL century, while Virat Kohli did what he does best as the Royal Challengers Bangalore eased to a 10-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. The openers never really looked concerned as they helped RCB register their fourth consecutive win in IPL 2021.
Padikkal, who has been in fine form domestically, played a risk-free knock, completing his century in 51 deliveries. Kohli got to his half century off 34 deliveries.
Asked to bat first, the Royals had a terrible start as Jos Buttler chopped one onto his stumps of Mohammed Siraj for 8. In the next over, Manan Vohra was dismissed as Kyle Jamieson got into the act as well – reducing RR to 16/2 in 4 overs.
Captain Sanju Samson smashed a monster six during an 18-ball innings, scoring 21 before Glenn Maxwell took a sharp catch of Washington Sundar.
Soon after David Miller was sent packing too by Siraj as he was trapped LBW for 0.
The Royals with their backs to the wall and in need of a partnership had Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag steadied the ship with a free-scoring approach.
The duo put on a 66-run partnership of 39 deliveries, giving the Royals batting some momentum.
Parag, who smashed 4 boundaries, scored 25 off 16 before Harshal Patel had his number. At the other end, Dube was fast approaching a half century and played a few clever strokes during his knock.
The southpaw added 46 to the cause from 32 deliveries with five boundaries and a couple of sixes to help him along the way.
Rahul Tewatia then got himself into the act and kept the scoreboard moving at good pace. He along with Chris Morris had their task cut out to finish strongly against a RCB attack who were bowling well.
Tewatia and Morris dragged the Royals over the 150-run mark with the South African all-rounder hammering Jamieson for six over his head off the final delivery of the 18th over.
Tewatia took the attack to Siraj in the 19th over, hammering him for a six and a four in a 13-run over before holing out in the deep while looking to go over cow corner. Tewatia, who was dismissed for 40 off 23, hit four boundaries and two sixes, helping the Royals march on towards to 170.
Harshal Patel, expensive up until then, started off the final over with a low full-toss that gave him the wicket of Morris for 10.
Padikkal and Kohli started off the chase at good pace with the southpaw playing the aggressor’s role as the captain played himself in.
Padikkal drove, cut and pulled with great authority and power against a weak Royals bowling attack, who had no answer to the onslaught.
The southpaw, who was RCB’s highest run-getter last year in UAE, was in no mood to slow down, putting on a show which the skipper enjoyed thoroughly from the non-striker’s end.
The Karnataka batter was timing the ball perfectly and raced away to a half century off 27 deliveries. Well set by then, Kohli started to go through the gears at the other as end, causing Sanju Samson and co plenty of concern.
The stylish opener, who missed the first game as he was recovering from COVID-19, completed his century with a rasping drive through the extra cover region in the 17th over. A few deliveries later, 5 wides from Mustafizur Rahman put the seal on a comfortable 10-wicket win for RCB.
Padikkal remained unbeaten on 101 hitting 11 fours and 6 sixes while Kohli scored 72 not out with 6 fours and 3 sixes.
Published: 22 Apr 2021,10:59 PM IST