Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Live: How to Watch Live Streaming Here

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 will be played on Tuesday, 11 April.
(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)
David Warner-led Delhi Capitals are getting ready to play against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of IPL 2023. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match is set to be played on Tuesday, 11 April. Both teams are gearing up to put forward their best performance. It is important to note that both, DC and MI are the only ones yet to secure their first win this year. Viewers are excited about the upcoming match.
Cricket fans in India can watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 live streaming on Tuesday. So far, DC has played three games in the IPL 2023 and MI has played two matches. Viewers should take note of the match timings if they are excited to watch the complete live streaming. We have all the important details for you.
What is the date of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023?
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 11 April.
When will DC vs MI IPL 2023 match begin on Tuesday?
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 11 April, as per the latest details.
Where will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match take place?
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs MI IPL 2023 match live in India?
You can watch DC vs MI IPL 2023 live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023?
You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. It is important to note that viewers can watch the live streaming for free.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)