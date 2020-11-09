‘Best Feeling Ever,’ Says Shreyas Iyer After Delhi Enter IPL Final

Delhi Capitals (DC) sealed their spot in their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final and captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that it has not been a straightforward run to the title clash for the team. DC came into the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday having lost five of their last six games while SRH had won four consecutive matches.

“This is the best feeling ever. This journey has been a rollercoaster. A lot of ups and downs. We have stuck together like a family,” said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Really fortunate to have such an amazing team. The emotions kept going high and low." DC's decision to promote Marcus Stoinis to the top of the order paid off for them as the Australian all-rounder and Shikhar Dhawan put up a partnership of 86 runs and gave the team a solid platform to build on. "We were lacking in our opening partnership, and we needed that rocket start. We saw how Stoinis has been playing, including in the last match and we thought if he plays the maximum deliveries, he could give us the push," said Iyer.