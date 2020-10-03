Fireworks in Sharjah: Shaw, Iyer, Pant Help Delhi Post 228/4 v KKR

Delhi Capitals posted 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders – the highest total in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far – on Saturday, 3 October. The innings featured 14 sixes and 18 boundaries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is known to have shorter boundaries. Opener Prithvi Shaw (66 off 41 balls) and captain Shreyas Iyer (88* off 38 balls) scored half-centuries while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant contributed with a quick-fire 17-ball 38.

Prithvi Shaw combined with skipper Iyer to add another 73 runs, and reached the 50-run mark in 35 balls

Put in to bat, Delhi Capitals’ openers stitched a 56-run stand before Varun Chakravarthy gave KKR their first breakthrough by removing Shikhar Dhawan for 26 (off 16 balls) in the sixth over. Shaw combined with skipper Iyer to add another 73 runs, and reached the 50-run mark in 35 balls – his second half-century this season, and sixth overall. The partnership was eventually broken with Shaw getting caught out in the deep by Shubman Gill off a delivery by Kamlesh Nagarkoti for 66 (off 41 balls). The 20-year-old, who had scored a 64 against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the league, smashed four boundaries and four sixes during his knock on Saturday.

Iyer carried the innings forward with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the duo added another 72 runs together.

Iyer carried the innings forward with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the duo added another 72 runs together. The skipper scored his first fifty this season and also his fastest IPL half-century, reaching the double-digit figure off 26 deliveries. Pant eventually fell to Andre Russell after hitting a six and five boundaries but Iyer remained not out at the end of the innings. The captain’s knock included six sixes and seven fours. KKR pacer Pat Cummins had a bad day at the office, leaking 49 runs in his four overs without a scalp. Russell returned with 2/29 while Nagarkoti and Varun picked up a wicket each. While DC are looking to get back to winning ways after their 15-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match, KKR come into this match on the back of a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.