DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?

The second match of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 will be held between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 20 September. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Kings XI Punjab went into the IPL 2020 auction with the biggest purse available and like every year, they were expected to splash a huge amount of money in acquiring the services of some of the big names.
The Delhi Capitals are the only current team to have never appeared in a final and qualified for the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in seven years.
Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab:
When and what time will the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match take place?
The Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI PunjabI Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 20 September
Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Match be held?
The Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?
The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. is 7 PM IST or 5:30 PM local time.
Which channel will telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Match?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?
You can watch the live stream of MI vs CSK match on Disney+ Hotstar using VIP or Premium plans.
What are the squads for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Match?
Delhi Capitals:
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Avesh Khan, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.
Kings XI Punjab:
KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.
