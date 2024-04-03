DC vs KKR IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch the Live Streaming and Telecast?

KKR vs DC live streaming today
photo: BCCI
In match 16 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Rishabh Pant-led DC have played three matches in the competition so far, out of which the team won one game and lost two games. On the other side, Shreyas Iyer's KKR have played two matches and boast an unbeaten record in the competition so far.
When it comes to the points table, KKR is on the second position with 4 points while DC is at the 7th rank with 2 points. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match today.
KKR IPL 2024 squad
Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
DC squad for IPL 2024
Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Harry Brook, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem.
Where will the IPL 2024 match between DC and KKR be played?
The match 16 of IPL 2024 between DC and KKR will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
At what time will the IPL 2024 match between DC and KKR begin?
The IPL 2024 clash between DC and KKR will begin at 7:30 PM IST on 3 April 2024 (Wednesday).
Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match?
The DC vs KKR match will be telecasted on TV on the Star Sports network in India.
Where will the IPL 2024 match between DC and KKR be live-streamed?
The DC vs KKR match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website.
