DC vs GT Live IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch Today's IPL Match

Where will the DC vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 40th match of IPL 2024 between DC and GT will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the DC vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 40th match of IPL 2024 between DC and GT will be played on 24 April, Wednesday.

At what time will the Delhi Capitals C vs Gujarat Titans live match start?

The Delhi vs Gujarat live match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD.

Where to watch the DC vs GT IPL 2024 Match online in India?

The live streaming of the match between DC and GT will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.