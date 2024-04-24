DC vs GT Live IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch Today's IPL Match

DC vs GT live streaming details for today's match
Image: PTI
In Match 40 of Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be hosting Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today, on 24 April. This will be second time the two teams are playing against each other in IPL 2024. The last time when the two teams faced each other, Delhi emerged victorious by trouncing Gujarat by 6 wickets with 11.1 Overs remaining. However, things changed after that when Delhi registered one of their worst defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home and on the other hand Gujarat managed to beat Punjab Kings away from home.
And now Delhi leaking runs in heaps, Rishabh Pant's leadership skills will be under scrutiny DC would seek a much-improved performance from their bowlers today. Let's have a quick look at the live streaming details of DC vs GT IPL 2024 match today.
Where will the DC vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 40th match of IPL 2024 between DC and GT will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
When will the DC vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 40th match of IPL 2024 between DC and GT will be played on 24 April, Wednesday.
At what time will the Delhi Capitals C vs Gujarat Titans live match start?
The Delhi vs Gujarat live match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?
Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD.
Where to watch the DC vs GT IPL 2024 Match online in India?
The live streaming of the match between DC and GT will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
