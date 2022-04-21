CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

Watch CSK vs MI IPL match live on Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to play against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the thirty-third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday, 21 April 2022.
Both, CSK and MI lost their last matches of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of MI vs CSK IPL match.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match is slated to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday.
How and where to watch live streaming of MI vs CSK IPL match online ?
CSK vs MI IPL match live stream can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch CSK vs MI IPL match live on TV?
MI vs CSK IPL match will be telecast on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
As per the current trends of IPL points table 2022, Chennai Super Kings is at ninth position with two points, followed by Mumbai Indians on tenth spot with no points.
