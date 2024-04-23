CSK vs LSG Live IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch Today's IPL Match

IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG live streaming details
The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will aim to make progress in the top-four of the IPL points table as they host the Lucknow Super Giants. After the first seven league stage games, CSK have eight points to their name and currently sits fourth in the points table.
KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand sits on fifth, having won as many games as Chennai. In the reverse fixture last week at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow, LSG had emerged victorious against the defending champions. Today, CSK will face LSG in the IPL 2024 match and below are the live streaming details for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings.
When will the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 39th match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played today, 23 April.
Where will the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 39th match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
At what time will the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?
The match of IPL 2024 between CSK vs LSG will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be telecasted live on Star Sports TV channels.
Where to watch the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
