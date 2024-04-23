CSK vs LSG Live IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch Today's IPL Match

When will the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 39th match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played today, 23 April.

Where will the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 39th match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time will the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?

The match of IPL 2024 between CSK vs LSG will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be telecasted live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.