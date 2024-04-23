IPL 2024: Jaiswal Doesn’t Need Anyone’s Advice, He Is Confident – Sanju Samson

Following Yashasvi Jaiswal 's brilliant innings, where he notched up his second century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an unbeaten 104 runs off 60 balls, Rajasthan Royals secured a convincing nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).

In praising the youngster, RR skipper Sanju Samson conveyed that the left-handed batter has a self-assured demeanour. “People are professional enough about what to do when they get a break. I don't think Yashasvi needs advice from anyone. He's very confident,” said Sanju at the post-match presentation.