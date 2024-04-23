IPL 2024: Jaiswal Doesn’t Need Anyone’s Advice, He Is Confident – Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson stitched a solid run-stand alongside Yashasvi of 109 runs off 65 balls.
Image: BCCI
Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant innings, where he notched up his second century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an unbeaten 104 runs off 60 balls, Rajasthan Royals secured a convincing nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).
Yashasvi endured a challenging phase with the bat this season, facing considerable scrutiny as a result. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old shattered all barriers with a magnificent century, embellished with nine boundaries and an impressive tally of six maximums.
Meanwhile, the RR skipper also lauded his other teammates and spoke about how the wicket was.
“Wicket looked a bit dry. But when lights come on, and it gets colder in the night, it gets better to bat in the second innings,” he added.
