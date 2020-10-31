Chris Gayle Fined For Code of Conduct Breach in IPL Match vs RR

Chris Gayle has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the tournament’s Code of Conduct. The Quint Chris Gayle has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the tournament’s Code of Conduct. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Chris Gayle has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the tournament’s Code of Conduct.

Chris Gayle scored 99 for his team Kings XI Punjab in a vital game against Rajasthan Royals, but finished on the losing end of the result. The 41-year-old was in great touch on Friday night, smashing 8 sixes and 6 fours during his innings before getting out to Jofra Archer in the last over. He was batting on 99 and right after he fell victim to Archer’s yorker he tried to hit his bat on the ground in frustration but the bat slipped his hand and flew many meters across the pitch.

While no player was hurt, an IPL media release has stated that the KXIP batsman had been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the tournament’s Code of Conduct.

The IPL’s statement did not mention which incident exactly he was being reprimanded for, but it does seem likely that it would be for his reaction to the wicket. ‘Mr Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,’ added the IPL’s media release.