Chris Gayle Ends IPL 2021 Campaign to 'Mentally Recharge, Refresh' For T20 WC

With Punjab still fighting for a chance to enter the playoffs of IPL 2021, the franchise has been dealt a big setback with Chris Gayle pulling out of the rest of the IPL season, due to bubble fatigue.

In a press release sent by Punjab Kings on Thursday night, Gayle has said he made the decision in order to mentally recharge and refresh ahead of West Indies' T20 World Cup campaign. The 42-year-old has been part of back-to-back bio-bubbles having flown into the IPL straight from the Caribbean Premier League where his team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won their maiden title. Before that, he was part of the West Indies squads for their home series against Sri Lanka and Australia.