Chris Gayle Ends IPL 2021 Campaign to 'Mentally Recharge, Refresh' For T20 WC

Chris Gayle has exited the IPL bio-bubble to take some time off before the T20 World Cup.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
With Punjab still fighting for a chance to enter the playoffs of IPL 2021, the franchise has been dealt a big setback with Chris Gayle pulling out of the rest of the IPL season, due to bubble fatigue.
In a press release sent by Punjab Kings on Thursday night, Gayle has said he made the decision in order to mentally recharge and refresh ahead of West Indies' T20 World Cup campaign. The 42-year-old has been part of back-to-back bio-bubbles having flown into the IPL straight from the Caribbean Premier League where his team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won their maiden title. Before that, he was part of the West Indies squads for their home series against Sri Lanka and Australia.
Gayle had scored 193 runs in ten matches at an average of 21.44 and strike rate of 125.32 for Punjab Kings this IPL season.
The T20 World Cup gets underway on 17 October, with the 'Super 12' stage, where teams like West Indies and India start their campaign, starting on 24 October. West Indies' first match is on 25 October against New Zealand.
Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble called Gayle an 'absolute professional' while reacting to his decision to exit the IPL.
The Punjab Kings press statement ended by saying Gayle is expected to stay back in Dubai to recover after his hectic months on tour, before joining the national team's camp for the T20 World Cup.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 30 Sep 2021,11:45 PM IST