A Season as RCB Net Bowler Changed Chetan Sakariya’s IPL Destiny

Sakariya's dad, who owned and drove a tempo, took care of the family with his meagre income.

"When I was in school, I had to balance studies and cricket. But after completing my 12th I focussed on cricket. I would train in the evening and in the first half, I would work for my uncle," Sakariya told IANS from Kolkata, where is with the Saurashtra team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.

Sakariya, who turns 23 this month, was first encouraged by his school coach when he was in 10th and immediately enrolled into the Bhavsinhji Academy. From there, he got a chance to play under-16 for Saurashtra but after that there was a lull where he struggled.

Sakariya was then picked for MRF Pace Foundation and spent five months there on his action and fitness.

"I played for the Saurashtra under-19 and also the under-23 teams. Soon, I was called up for the senior team's probables and was put in the loop. The coaches said that with experience I would improve," he said.