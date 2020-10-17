Chennai Elect to Bat vs Delhi, Play Jadhav For Piyush Chawla

The Quint CSK have elected to bat first vs Delhi Capitals. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL

MS Dhoni has won the toss against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals and elected to bat first in Sharjah. CSK have made just the one change for the match brining in Kedar Jadhav for Piyush Chawla. Delhi are unchanged with Shreyas having recovered from the shoulder injury he picked up during the previous match. Rishabh Pant continues to sit out.

CSK are looking to build on the win they registered in their previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad. DC, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a 13-run win against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper, captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma