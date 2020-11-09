Can’t Win Games If You Don’t Take Catches, Says David Warner

Warner was all praise for T Natarajan, who can bowl yorkers with unerring accuracy in the death.

On a day when they needed to be at their sharpest in all departments the Sunrisers Hyderabad were let down by their fielding as they afforded Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan lives and both proceeded to take the game away from them in style. SRH skipper David Warner acknowledged that as one of the major factors that let down through the tournament and against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

“The main thing is attitude in the field. You can't win if you don't take catches, we'll have to do much better next time - that's what's let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field,” Warner said after the game in Abu Dhabi. For SRH, Jason Holder played an important role in turning their season around after they lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar early on due to injury but what did not help either was the untimely setback with Wriddhiman Saha’s hamstring. “Losing key players like Saha and Bhuvi has been difficult, but the rest of them have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today.” “..no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I'm proud to be where we are today.” The ace Australian batsman however was all praise for the left arm pacer T Natarajan, who has the very useful habit of being able to bowl yorkers with unerring accuracy in the death.

“Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he's been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has been Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it's been great.” “I'd like to thank all our supporters at home. The fans are so loyal, I saw that photo of a bridge being lit up today. Hyderabad is our second home, and the franchise owners are like a family. Hopefully after this we can go and play the IPL in India next year and put up a better show.”