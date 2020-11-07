Can be Really Proud of What We’ve Achieved, Says Virat Kohli

It was yet another season of disappointment for Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as the Virat Kohli-led side failed to make an impact in the business of IPL 2020. Reflecting on the season gone by skipper Kohli said that the camaraderie helped them get through what has been a rather unique season. “We spoke of creating memories this season and I think we have done that a lot this season. And when we said this is probably the best environment, we’ve played in for RCB, we were right about it. It’s been an amazing time together,” Kohli was seen telling his teammates in a video shared by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on social media.

“We came in three weeks before the tournament and we spent a lot of time together and got to know each other well. I think the camaraderie is something that pushed us deep and far into the tournament and something we can be proud of.”

“We never gave up, even in the losses which is something we haven’t done in the last few seasons there’s a positive there for me as I think we are heading in the right direction.” “…it’s been tough to be away from families and be in a bubble. We’ve just had each other’s company and we’ve cherished that, and we’ve taken it on board and the attitude has been outstanding.” “We can be really proud of what we have done, and its only down to the character of all of you in the dressing room. So just hold that close to your heart and keep going from here and believe that we can keep building from here.” “I think we played some good consistent cricket fell off in the back end. probably did not play our best from the MI game and would have loved to go even further, I know the fans really wanted us to go further.”

Kohli also heaped praise on the young Devdutt Padikkal, who finished the season as their most prolific batsman with 473 from 15 games. The left handed opener, who impressed one and all with his elegant strokeplay, scored five half centuries with a highest score of 79.

“Some positives in the season – Devdutt stepping up and having a great season, Siraj coming back nicely after a bad season last year.” “.. he (Padikkal) stepped up nicely and getting 400+ runs is not easy. He has played with a lot of class and efficiency for the team. Very happy for him,” Kohli had said on Friday evening.