Bio-Bubble Safety Protocols Are Unprecedented: KKR’s Venky Mysore

"As I have already put out, it was a class act from Pat. The sentiments of the KKR management are pretty similar to what Pat has articulated. I think we are privileged to be in a position where we are able to do what we really enjoy doing," Mysore said.

On Monday, KKR pace bowler Cummins became the first cricketer to contribute to the Covid-relief fund to help Indian hospitals "buy oxygen supplies".

KKR's wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert also lauded Cummins's initiative, saying, "It was a fantastic gesture from Pat. A message from the entire KKR family to everyone out there -- just want to say stay safe, be smart, sanitise your hands and wear masks. Our prayers to help everyone out there, in India and around the world."

Mysore conceded that there is a world outside which is struggling in the pandemic and India is going through a "tough challenge".

"From the entire KK family, all I want to say is, you know what you need to do. Please be safe. We will hope that during our games through the end of May, we will be in a position to at least entertain you a bit so that there can be a smile on your faces."