Hope it Gives Happiness Back Home: Stokes Dedicates Ton to Father

Stokes says he hopes his century brings a bit of happiness to his father who is being treated for cancer. The Quint Ben Stokes says he hopes his century brings a bit of happiness to his father in New Zealand who is being treated for cancer. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Stokes says he hopes his century brings a bit of happiness to his father who is being treated for cancer.

Ben Stokes roared back to form on Sunday with an unbeaten 107 that helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) race to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The win provides a filip to RR's floundering chances of making it to the playoffs, which still depends upon the results of other matches. "It's sort of bittersweet to be honest. You know, I’m a bit taken aback by why it's taken me so long to get into the tournament for the team. I would have preferred to get into this form 2-3 games ago when we weren’t relying on other results to get us through to the qualifiers," said Stokes in the post-match presentation ceremony, in which he was declared player of the match.

Stokes came into the match after scores of 30, 19, 15, 41, and 5 thus far in the IPL. He said that he had his best training session on Saturday, since coming to the UAE and took that confidence into the match. His innings on Sunday helped RR chase down a target of 196 with eight wickets and more than two overs to spare and was part of an unbeaten 152-run stand for the third wicket with Sanju Samson. “To be honest the training I've had yesterday was the best I had throughout my time here, so I came into this with a bit of confidence. It was nice to spend some time in the middle and finish the game off,” he said.

Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after scoring a hundred during match 45 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL).